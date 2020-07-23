While the do-nothing-Democrats will try to claim victory for the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, it needs to be known that U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is the real reason this historic conservation bill moved through the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support.
Daines has been a fighter for Montana’s public lands since he first entered the political scene in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 and he has been an avid user of Montana’s public lands his entire life. Daines has advocated so greatly for the Great American Outdoors Act that in March, he literally took photos of Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) projects to President Trump himself and the president told Daines if he got him a bill to fully fund the program, he would sign it.
Without Daines work on this monumental conservation bill, our national park maintenance and public lands backlog would remain unaddressed. Without his tireless efforts to permanently and fully fund LWCF, we wouldn't see it done.
Thank you Sen. Daines for always fighting to keep public lands in public hands. You have my vote.
