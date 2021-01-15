Maybe not today, but sometime soon I expect to see a picture of Sen. Steve Daines riding a bicycle next to the dictionary definition of “backpedaling.”
Sen. Daines, do you really think you can you climb into a clown car, scream that ‘the election was stolen and Trump needs our help!’ and actively and overtly challenge the will of the American people, perpetuating misinformation and fueling discontent — then the moment things blow up, you want to back off and say, ‘I wasn’t in the car, I just wanted a commission to review our electoral process’?
Hawley and Cruz were sadly leaders of this deadly anti-American effort and they have blood on their hands. Equally pathetic, and responsible, are the 11 other followers like yourself, who joined them. Unfortunately for you, things went much worse than you probably imagined, but there is still undeniably blood on your hands, too — a stain on your record that will never come out.
I imagine the week’s events are especially troubling for you. Ambien might help you get to sleep at night but there’s no remedy other than accepting responsibility for your actions to help you live with yourself.
