During this time of national crisis, Montanans should expect that our elected leaders at home and in Washington would put aside partisan bickering, and instead convey messages of clarity, fact-based advice, and especially the need for unity so that we can all work diligently through these uncharted waters. As the saying goes, we’ll either hang together, or we’ll hang separately.
Unfortunately, Sen. Daines continues to flood the prime-time airwaves with his divisive rhetoric, choosing to focus not on our immediate health care challenges, but instead on fear-mongering, that the “liberals in Washington threaten to make America a socialist country.” As he proudly claims, “I approve of this message.” The obvious question is where are his priorities?
It’s clear that Sen. Daines is placing party loyalty above country, and his own re-election self-interests above all else. Montanans expect focused leadership in times of crisis, coming together to find realistic solutions, regardless of political bias, and convey messages of national priority, not how to stay in office.
Montanans are smart, and our memories long. Come November, it’s time to put Sen. Daines out to pasture, and replace him with Gov. Steve Bullock, who will always place the nation’s – and Montana’s – best interests above any personal agenda.