Let’s use Steve Daines’ “thinking” (i.e., Trump’s “thinking”) reported in the Chronicle on Nov. 7, in which he accuses Democrats of voter fraud, and apply it to Montana.
Here it goes: Montana has not gone totally red before, and almost half of us are really disappointed by these results. So let’s claim voter fraud, perpetrated by the Republicans. Let’s pry those cheats out of office by going to the state Supreme Court or even further and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in frivolous lawsuits.
Come on Steve; use your brain. And grow a spine. Praise the democracy that encourages citizens to vote and then respects the outcome of those votes.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.