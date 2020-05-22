Mr. Steve Daines of Bozeman is running for another term in the U.S. Senate. In his campaign ads he claims he is fighting to return manufacturing jobs to the United States. The truth is a little more complicated.
When Daines was working for Proctor & Gamble he spent six years in China opening factories for P&G. Daines later went to work for RightNow Technologies. One of their products was software that made it easier for U.S. companies to move jobs out of the country. Daines does not have a history of bringing jobs back from China, quite the opposite.
