The Bozeman Daily Chronicle of Nov. 7 has a headline saying “Daines backs Trump’s effort to contest vote” and the text of the article says he is among Republicans who “questioned the integrity of the national election.” Also, his campaign allegedly sent a text message saying that “Dems are stealing the election.”
Is that our senator’s sentiment? I hope not. It would be an embarrassment to the state of Montana, and I hope he will disavow it. No significant evidence for any of this has been presented. I and, I am sure, all voters agree with the Daines' quote that “Every legally cast ballot should be counted,” but in the context of his support of Trump’s position, his capital letters suggest that many ballots were illegal. Early vote ballots are legal; mail-in ballots are legal; ballots submitted by adjudicated deadlines are legal. What illegal ballots are we talking about? How many are there?
I hope that Sen. Daines will tell us that he does not support the position of President Trump, who has stated, without evidence, “The Biden Campaign ….. wants votes counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured or cast by ineligible or deceased voters.” That is untrue and an unacceptable insult to Joe Biden and the 74 million of us who honestly voted for him.
I believe that that the thousands of citizens and civil servants, Republicans and Democrats, who are running our elections are doing a conscientious and honest job. In fact, they already are disregarding improper ballots. If there are injustices in the system, let the facts and evidence of them come first and the attacks and lawsuits second. Questioning the integrity of our elections without evidence is dangerous to democracy and should be beneath the dignity of our elected officials.
