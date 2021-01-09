It is clear after today’s violent events that Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matthew Rosendale are unfit for federal office and should be removed from their positions by recall. Both, by supporting President Trump and his mob rule, are guilty of attempting to subvert the U.S. Constitution, of flagrant sedition, and certainly treason to the Democratic principles on which this nation was founded. Based on zero evidence of fraud and rather than seeking reconciliation in the post-election, Daines and Rosendale have kowtowed and curried favor with a deranged president bent on dividing our country.
Both men will go down as spineless Trump toadies who were front and center during the first attempted insurrection during a power transfer in our Republic’s history. You are disgraceful stains on the reputation of Montana and the United States of America. I hope both traitors are arrested and tried for their roles in this travesty.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.