Both Steves running for the Senate are good men. Knowing both of their families, I believe that the Bullocks and the Daines are folks Montanans can be proud of. Unfortunately, Sen. Daines, along with the majority of his Republican colleagues, has strayed from the roots of the party of Lincoln. They march, instead, to the trumpet of a malignant psychopathic dictator. A false god indeed, whose pathological symptoms are a matter of psychiatric/medical fact. Most "congressional trumpeters" remain good people, but captive to "power politics as usual." And, to be clear, power corrupts principles, bringing even the best to their knees.
The person who is now president is not capable of positive change. Such is the curse of his mental disorder. So many of us wish that it were otherwise. Tragically, there is no known cure for psychological rabies, except to protect the innocent from its bite.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.