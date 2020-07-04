I read Mr. Tom Goldsmith’s letter, concerning bicyclists using Cottonwood Road, with some dismay. Mr. Goldsmith suggests that bicyclists should avoid Cottonwood due to its width and traffic and that we should find some other route south.
First, I am hard pressed to discover his alternative. Would 19th, Gooch Hill, 191 be safer than Cottonwood? Assuredly, if I wish to ride a mountain bike in Sourdough, or Leverich, I will ride across town, staying off Huffine and Main, and head south on Third and Sourdough, but how will I get to Cottonwood Canyon?
I do appreciate his concern for his fellow residents of Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley. Riding a bicycle is good physical activity, it’s fun, and, yes, sometimes a quite scary being in the mix with cars and trucks.
My wife and I are constantly amazed by the generosity of our area’s drivers. As a rule, they grant us every courtesy as we share the road together. We do our part for them in turn. We wear foolishly bright and silly shirts, just to help them see us. We have very bright taillights and head lights set on flasher mode. We ride single file and wave to drivers who have been patiently following us, letting them know that we appreciate their courtesy.
Yet, as I said at the beginning, for those of us heading south, on the west side of town, I don’t see a better alternative to Cottonwood. Gooch Hill is as narrow and seems to carry as much or even more traffic. Nineteenth has much more traffic and the shoulder-less rumble stripping forces a cyclist further into the lane. Cottonwood has the advantage of very long, straight, unobstructed sight lines.
We cyclists will do the best we can and always appreciate our fellow’s generous consideration.
