Just in case you think that you're a conservative because you voted for Trump and everyone else in the Republican Party these days who take it as their mission to destroy Social Security. Consider this and the man who said it:
"Social Security, let's lay it to rest once and for all... Social Security has nothing to do with the deficit. Social Security is totally funded by the payroll tax levied on employer and employee. If you reduce the outgo of Social Security, that money would not go into the general fund or reduce the deficit. It would go into the Social Security Trust Fund. So Social Security has nothing to do with balancing a budget or lowering the deficit." -- Ronald Reagan
