America’s leading advocate for socialism, presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, is no longer a threat. Running under the banner of the Democrat Party, even many of their faithful could not abide his vocal, party-defeating comments supporting Fidel Castro and the world’s worst human rights violator, China’s Communist Party. While many Democrats are as far-left as Bernie, his lack of discretion sealed his demise. As a rule, the Democrat leadership is far more subtle and crafty in hiding their nefarious intentions from us, including rank and file Democrats. But not always.
In the midst of our national coronavirus emergency, and in the spirit of Rahm Emanuel's infamous and unforgettable slogan, “Never let a crisis go to waste,” Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn stated it was, “a tremendous opportunity to “restructure things” to fit our vision.” Parroting Clyburn, progressive Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the pandemic is “a tremendous opportunity to 'restructure things' to fit our vision.” Perhaps the most telling exposure of the Democrat Party’s “vision” came from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he “wasn’t thinking of the Bill of Rights” when he imposed social distancing orders in his state which included a ban on religious gatherings. For “the left,” the dignity of the individual is an afterthought; the godless collective reigns supreme.
Coronavirus silver linings? With few exceptions, the arrogant Democrat/media cabal has been exposed through their unrelenting attacks upon President Trump in the midst of our crisis. Eyes are opening to the real intentions of the Democrat/media establishment, and their socialist/communist agenda for one-party power and control. And we’re seeing the enemy of the Chinese people, their communist overlords, as the tyrannical force imposed upon China since Mao’s rise to power. We cannot allow this in America.
