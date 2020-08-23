Having lived in Bozeman for 11 years, I am pleased that our community now has rainbow crosswalks as a gesture toward full LGBTQIA+ and minority inclusion. With this open support of diversity, my appreciation for this city is ever-growing, constantly fed with civic compassion.
As an adolescent in rural Montana, I remember a town dismissive of LGBTQIA+ residents and hostile to the perceived immorality of their “life choices.” I was no better, engaging in a culture that routinely marginalized LGBTQIA+ traits. Matthew Shepard’s murder in 1998 had no impact on my behavior. I grasped the tragedy, but the social significance was lost on me. I was unmoved by DOMA or California’s Prop 8, wrongly perceiving them as legitimate acts.
My perspective shifted after I enrolled at MSU in 2009, and through this new social dynamic, I learned that being an LGBTQIA+ individual is a natural state rather than a chosen way of life. I regret spending my first quarter-century without that understanding. While my prejudices were born from sheltered ignorance, I do not expect forgiveness, but I shall proudly spend the rest of my life trying to earn it.
Although LGBTQIA+ acceptance has progressed during my time — Obergefell v. Hodges is a powerful benchmark — the rights of Blacks and people of color have stagnated since 1968, with current protests being the latest sizzle without steak. The courts undermine their civil liberties and the school-to-prison pipeline flows freely, flooding our justice system with poor Black and brown people. As a white Montanan, my exposure to these tragic circumstances is limited, but I welcome their public acknowledgement.
Like me, Bozeman is not perfect. The crosswalks are only a token gesture markedly disproportionate to the historical injustices, but I know they are emblematic of the city’s efforts to build a welcoming, equitable community for all.
