What difference does two blocks make? I have read numerous opinion articles in the Chronicle about the new rainbow crosswalks downtown. At first, I tried not to give them much thought. However, I feel many ideas have been misrepresented, and in some cases, false.
For those frustrated about a lack of a vote or community panel before the crosswalks were painted, feeling as though your own beliefs are underrepresented, I ask you this: Is there a vote every time a new house of worship is built? Is there a panel before every impromptu “parade” downtown with people revving their engines and flying flags to support the president? If you feel under attack, please look at the symbols that have always stood for who you are.
Others are concerned that a flashy crosswalk will serve as a distraction to drivers and pedestrians. However, multiple students at the university have proven otherwise. Thesis projects have researched “traffic calming” intersections. These intersections show how colorful crosswalks and bike lanes actually lead drivers to slow down. Some of these decorated intersections have even been installed in Bozeman neighborhoods!
So, I have taken you into consideration, and hopefully I have not misrepresented anyone’s views. Now, I ask you to consider my side of the story. When I see the disproportionate amount of tire marks, similar to the response to the rainbow crosswalk painted in Missoula several years ago, I am reminded of hate. I am reminded of why my partner and I never feel comfortable holding hands, and why I hesitate before I tell anyone about my job or the clubs I am involved with at school. I am reminded that I constantly hide a part of myself. So, while two blocks may represent your frustrations, for others, they make a world of difference.
