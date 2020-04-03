Due to the spread of COVID-19 throughout Montana and particularly within the Gallatin Valley, we are likely looking at a shelter pet crisis. With Montana animal shelters and rescues anticipating a temporary loss of staff and volunteers, and at the same time experiencing a surge in surrenders, now, more than ever, is the time for us to respond as a community with adoptions, fosters, and pet food donations.
I encourage individuals and families in the Gallatin Valley to contact Heart of the Valley or their favorite animal shelter/rescue group to find out how to help. Look for their wish list on social media or on their website. Most food banks are also accepting donations of pet food to distribute to the community’s most vulnerable members. Donating to a food bank will help families – including companion animals – remain together, rather than face the unimaginable situation in which a family must choose to surrender their companion animal to a shelter during this crisis.
