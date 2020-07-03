I am writing to ask Matt Kelley, Gallatin County health officer and members of the city/county health board to require masks in all businesses in Gallatin County.
It's clear that masks help contain the virus, and it's also clear that many businesses are afraid to require masks so as not to offend certain customers. If the city/county health board and the county health officer made masks mandatory, businesses would be helped tremendously! They could do the right thing by keeping their staff and customers safe, and they would be criticism-free because they would be "just following county rules."
Also, residents of the county and, yes, even tourists, would be more likely to support local businesses because they would feel safer. Requiring masks sends the right message to those who hesitate to wear them and helps both the health of the community and the economy.
