I recently took the time to acknowledge the public invitation to inspect our voting process at the election office at the courthouse. What I found was stellar. Unlike many jurisdictions, Montana has hand-marked ballots. I fervently hope that in the next legislative session, we will continue that practice because hand marked ballots are the most verifiable in an audit. Machines that change the ballots to bar codes make it impossible to verify or audit and should never be considered.
In addition to that, the counting system that we have is doubly verifiable, while at the same time offering fast results. And in no portion of the balloting process are any machines connected to the internet, so they can never be hacked.
My trip to the election office left me happy and proud that Gallatin County has been so careful to protect my and your votes. Election administrator, Eric Semerad, and the office staff are doing a great job of making that happen for us. Our right to vote and have the votes tabulated properly is a bedrock of our democracy. May it stay strong now and in perpetuity.