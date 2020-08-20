I write to support the candidacy of Zach Brown for a seat on the county commission.
Zach was a student in my social studies class 18 years ago. His quick mind and ever-present smile made him a bright light. Zach is a people person with social grace and evident compassion and kindness. I stayed in touch with him through high school and as he headed off to Missoula for college where he became student body president. As a legislator in the Montana House, he spoke to our students in the wake of the school shootings in Florida. He stood with his fellow legislator, Walter Sales, a Republican, and they spoke reassuring words to worried kids.
Zach makes allies and friends, not enemies. Over this past weekend I had a chance to talk with Zach as he put a yard sign at my house. He spoke of a desire to serve that his history and government teachers developed in him. We need people like Zach Brown to lead us in this time. His calm intelligent demeanor, his ability to see the common ground and to serve us all makes him the right man for this job.
