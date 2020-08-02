I was disappointed to learn that in the ACLU's nationwide review of racial disparities in policing, Gallatin is the worst county in Montana, which is the worst state in the union. Blacks in Gallatin County were arrested for cannabis violations 18 times the rate for whites. This is a shameful situation, and I am asking in the strongest possible terms for the following:
First, we must get to the bottom of why and where this is happening. Disaggregate the data from the county, the university, and the municipal police departments and share those with this community. Transparency is the first step toward accountability.
Second, adopt and commit to enforcing the "8-can't-wait" policies. All eight policies--things like banning police from shooting at moving vehicles, requiring de-escalation, and comprehensive reporting-- are reasonable and necessary for Bozeman, Montana State University, and Gallatin County.
Third, pull your heads out of the sand and recognize that we have race and equity problems in our community. The 8-can't-wait policies are only the beginning. Non-discrimination ordinances and "all are welcome" statements are just that: statements. It's time to walk the walk. We have a lot of work to do, and as leaders in our community, it is incumbent upon all of you to hold your police departments accountable and to do better.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.