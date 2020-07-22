During the First Great Depression, unemployment peaked at 25%, four years after "the crash." Today, unemployment is near 25%, and will peak in the future as markets disintegrate and producers' debts remain unpaid - like last time. Those still employed (some with fewer hours at less pay - maybe 1/3, like last time) are supporting more people now. Less income to pay debts and taxes will eventually affect lender-institutions and local governments - like last time.
Gallatin County can become a model for other communities if we enact a "Best Deal" based on the three E's - empathy, enlightenment, employment. The county can pass a charter (i.e., Missoula's 1996 Charter, amended 2007) that enables creating worthwhile projects and jobs, and securing funding via higher taxes on the wealthiest businesses and individuals.
This tack was used successfully by FDR last time, and resulted in the ultra-wealthy - using still-in-place legal write-offs - paying more taxes than the usual single-digit percent, which contributed to society's health and well-being, and stability, as money finally "trickled up" to reboot business.
People with resources (don't borrow!) can set up grant-programs related to education and employment, for which residents can apply.
Forbes identifies 2,100+ billionaires in the world. Four of the 600+ in the U.S., live in Montana. Credit Suisse reported 18.6 million U.S. millionaires with a net worth (owned minus owed) of $1 million or more. Kiplinger reported 8.4 million households in the U.S. with $1 million or more investable funds (excluding assets and plans). Of those, 23,000+ live in Montana - along with thousands of "net" millionaires. To "follow the money," see forbesDOTcom/real-time-billionaires. Quest for new knowledge, not for lower taxes, because it'll take a few more orbits around our star before we get this fixed, and "we're all in the same boat."
