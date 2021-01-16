Hot heads and cold hearts never solve anything. Following the events of Jan. 6, the sacking of nation’s Capitol building by a mob of Trump supporters, an exclamation was heard from several prominent politicians expressing their outrage, “This is not America; this is not who we are.”
Well, regretfully this is who we have become. Our country’s moral compass is spinning uncontrollably, disorienting our beliefs and understanding of our democracy and ourselves as citizens. The barbarians at the gate of US capital attacked the world’s icon of democracy. The shattering of glass left broken shards of our democracy under the feet the disenfranchised and angry howling at the vaulted ceiling of the dome, a symbol of democratic enlightenment.
Our own senator, Steve Daines, has become a Faustian character, selling his soul to expediency, ignoring principle, indulging the anger of Trump supporters without really understanding how to help assuage their anger. Daines stood prominently on a platform of untruths and distortions and this will become an indelible stain on his reputation.
So let us reflect for a moment and observe how relationships with our neighbors often devolves into intolerance and distrust. See how our fundamental behaviors toward each other have become toxic; when verbal cruelty is reframed as freedom of speech, when empathy is a sign of weakness, when facts are merely opinion, when scientific expertise is condescension, and a devastating pandemic a political con job dividing us instead of uniting us. While the country’s leadership has failed to lead, so have we as citizens. We put these people into power, they reflect who we are and what we have become. We need to do better. What kind of America do we want? Our democracy’s survival depends on the answer.
