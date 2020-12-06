If you are confused about how we should be handling this virus, look at Norway and Sweden. They share a 1,000-mile border, the same ethnicity, and have equivalent socio-economic and health care systems. Norway decided to follow the science. Sweden left it up to the individual.
Results (as of Nov. 27):
Deaths:
Norway, population 5.3 million, has 316 deaths or 59.6 deaths per million
Sweden, population 10.2 million, has 6620 deaths or 649.1 deaths per million
Therefore Sweden’s death rate is 10.8 times greater than Norway’s
Economy:
Norway, third quarter GDP down 0.2% year over year
Sweden, third quarter GDP down 2.5% year over year
Therefore Sweden’s economy has fared worse than Norway’s.
Freedom:
According to a Wall Street Journal article, Finland and Norway have avoided COVID-19 lockdown, but have kept the virus at bay.
So why would anyone want to continue on a path that produced almost 11 times more deaths but produced no economic gain? This makes no sense.
The decisions that governments make, and the action their people take, matter. If the USA were doing as well as Norway, we would have a death toll of 19,560, but instead we have 266,966. Our death rate (813.4 deaths per million) is 13.64 times larger than Norway’s. What we do as individuals makes a difference.
To all of you who are wrapping yourself in the flag – the ones who say that being asked to wear a mask in public and curtailing your social life for a year is a violation of your civil liberty:
We fly our flag proudly, but waving a flag isn’t what makes one a patriot. It’s the willingness to sacrifice for your country that does.
So, please, everyone, follow the science. Wear a mask.
