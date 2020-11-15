In response to Nov. 4 letter to the editor titled, “US flag not political, meant to unite not divide:”
Yes, the U.S. flag was meant to unite not divide. However, the flag represents America’s present as well as its past, and as such, it’s meaning changes with our country. In Trump’s America, the flag has taken on a new political meaning that overshadows its patriotic roots.
No other group uses the American flag as vehemently as the far-right. Emboldened by Trump and motivated to prove their patriotism, far-right groups constantly tout the American flag. Conservative groups like these have used the flag to such an extent that it is now associated with the far-right. Political is defined as relating to the ideas or strategies of a particular party or group in politics, and therefore the far-right’s strong association with the American flag unfortunately makes the flag political.
The flag should not represent one political ideology. The flag was intended for all Americans, not just avid Trump supporters, and we must reclaim the flag to remove its political association. We can start by waving the flag, however that alone is not enough. The politicization of the flag is rooted in the extreme polarization of our politics, and this must be addressed to restore the flag’s original meaning as a symbol of America’s highest ideals without any particular political leaning.
We need leadership that actively works to unite rather than divide us, and we need to listen to each other and seek uncomfortable conversations that challenge our ideas. These efforts to remedy our polarization will depoliticize our flag and help us form a more perfect union. And that is what will make America great.
