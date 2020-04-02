It will come as no surprise to Bozeman and Gallatin Valley book lovers that Ariana Paliobagis and the Country Bookshelf are tremendous supporters of literacy in our community. Her commitment is even deeper than your readers might realize.
The Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club and its 110 members provide two new books to every second grader in the city. Three years ago, we expanded our program to include every public school in Gallatin County. In 2020, we are expanding the program to include 11 private schools with second graders as well. In all, Rotarians will distribute 2,800 books to almost 1,300 second graders this year alone. We’re extremely grateful to the many school principals and librarians who partner with us on this effort, but none of this would be possible without Ariana’s steadfast support and generosity. Thank you, Country Bookshelf!
