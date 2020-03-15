There are two bad reasons why many Democrats suddenly prefer Joe Biden (aka “Trump Lite”) to Bernie Sanders, who was the Democratic presidential frontrunner until a few weeks ago. The first reason is corporate media. And the second reason is—corporate media.
First, in past weeks mainstream corporate media escalated its attacks against Bernie.
Second, at the same time, corporate media has touted Trump Lite as “electable,” claiming Trump Lite’s “electability” makes him the only choice to defeat Regular Trump.
The difference between Regular Trump and Trump Lite is between a butcher and a paring knife.
Democratic voters could—and should—understand that media attacks against Bernie are motivated by their fear of Bernie. Corporate fear of Bernie should be seen as a glowing recommendation: When unelected, unaccountable, climate-destroying corporate chiefs fear him, Bernie’s doing something right!
Bernie is friend to average, working Americans. He defends labor against corporate power; he opposes trade deals that hurt workers; he will expand medical coverage for all Americans; he opposes war; he will chase corporate money out of politics; he believes climate change is real and will take measures against continued environmental destruction.
Trump Lite, meanwhile, popular with corporate executives, voted to curb Medicare as recently as 2013. Trump Lite has done nothing to help older voters whose Medicare does not cover dental, eyeglasses, and hearing aid expenses. Trump Lite voted for Iraq war. Trump Lite supported trade agreements leading to five million lost jobs in the U.S. since 2000. These lost jobs won the upper Midwest vote for Regular Trump in 2016.
Why do Democratic voters prefer Trump Lite? The answer is distressing: dependent on corporate media for political thought, many are swayed by media’s smears of Bernie and false claims that Trump Lite will free Americans from his bosses—corporate chiefs.