We have learned during COVID that local and state cooperation is essential. As a state legislator I appreciate that cooperation and leadership from city and county leaders. We have been truly fortunate to have thoughtful and experienced leaders at the local level during these times.
Personally, I am grateful to have had the ready assistance of city and county staff when I requested it. I also want to thank city manager Jeff Mihelich, Mayor Chris Mehl and all the commissioners as they have reached out to connect with our local legislative delegation by sharing information and discussing priorities well before the 2021 legislative session.
I look forward to working on shared priorities with the city that might include: additional COVID-19 expense reimbursement monies for local governments, infrastructure funding, affordable housing, workforce development and TIF districts for improvements. Bozeman’s cooperation with our legislative delegation is uniquely proactive. Few other communities in Montana duplicate the effort.
Bozeman, Gallatin County and MSU remain an economic engine for the state. As legislators, being clear on the important needs of the city, county and university will allow us to work together, when possible, to maintain that status. Special thanks to all of those involved in these cooperative efforts.
