I am writing to let you all know that Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney is the candidate for governor who will work for all of us. He is committed to improving education from expanding Pre-K programs to freezing college tuition.
All I have heard about education from his unworthy opponent, the body slammer, is that he is horrified at the entry level pay for public teachers in Montana. This is rich coming from a founder of the Christian Petra Academy school in Bozeman. Do not be fooled by his fake concern for public school teacher's pay as he works to funnel money from public schools to private schools.
We cannot give this not so "gentleman" the reigns of our state. He lacks the integrity that we Montanans expect from our leaders.
