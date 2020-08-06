Teddy Roosevelt once said, “Cherish the natural resources... Do not let selfish men or greedy interests skin your country of its beauty… or its romance.” My love affair with Montana and its beauty began when I moved to Bozeman for college. I am deeply grateful to be a Montanan: to have the ability to access awe-inspiring places all across the state. However, our public lands are at risk in November. We must support public lands candidates to ensure that future generations of Montanans—my kids and grandkids—have the opportunity to experience the same landscapes I’ve come to love.
That’s why I’m voting for Mike Cooney in the gubernatorial race because he has a vision to defend and expand our public lands. He has an LCV lifetime score of 100% because he consistently voted to protect wildlife habitat and open it up to public access through the Habitat Montana Program.
He’s committed to opening up landlocked public lands and expanding fishing access sites. When our stream and public land access were threatened, Mike was there for all of us Montanans, Democrat and Republican alike. I hope you’ll join me in preserving our state’s beauty and romance by voting for Mike.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.