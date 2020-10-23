Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney personifies Montana. He has dedicated his life to supporting Montana families. As legislator, secretary of state, and executive director of Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies he has championed women by supporting women’s privacy and protecting their right to access equitable and affordable health care.
Cooney believes in pay equity and has proposed enlightened policies like paid family leave, flexible scheduling, increased child care throughout the state, and public pre-kindergarten. He interrupted his own career so that his wife could attend law school. He knows that advocating for Montana women’s rights is advocating for all Montanans.
It is a shame that Mike Cooney is not as well-known as his infamous opponent, Greg Gianforte. Gianforte has missed more votes in Congress than 93% of his peers, including several critical votes on funding for domestic abuse prevention and for support of maternal health and families As governor, Gianforte would strip away women’s right to privacy, access to healthcare, and funding for important programs assisting Montanans affected by domestic violence.
Gianforte says he does not believe in retirement because Noah was working on the ark when he was 600 years old. Too bad that Gianforte does not share Noah’s work ethic.
