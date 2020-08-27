In July, four governors; DeSantis (Florida), Abbot (Texas), Ducey (Arizona) and Kemp (Georgia) saw major plunges in their job approval ratings receiving monstrous disapproval scores in statewide polls. All four are Republicans who took the advice of Donald Trump when it came to dealing with COVID-19. Instead of working to help their citizens, they stuck with the Republican approach: a disregard for masks, lax state mandates and re-opening too soon. They chose party over people.
Now Republican Greg Gianforte, a professed Trump loyalist, wants to be your governor. He wasn’t good enough the last time he tried and his inept performance and two years of elbow rubbing in Washington shows he’s even less qualified now. He’ll bring Trump-style, strong-arm politics to Montana.
By contrast Gov. Bullock enjoys a profound approval rating and fortunately his trusted partner in Helena, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney is prepared to continue the intelligent, civil leadership we’ve enjoyed these past eight years. A true Montanan who graduated from Butte High and UM, Mike’s got a solid record on resource management, small and large businesses, public education and served three terms as secretary of state.
Make Mike Cooney Montana’s next governor. Keep Montana great.
