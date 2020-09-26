Mike Cooney doesn't put his time into political antics or flashy speeches. Instead, he puts his effort into productivity. In his decades of public service, Cooney has demonstrated that he has what it takes to work with a diverse Legislature in order to pull people together and make things happen. And always he does so with an eye to protecting and supporting Montanans. This means a focus on jobs, schools, health care and access to public land.
With the immense challenges we now face, we need Cooney's experience and his commitment. We need leadership that knows how to run our government, not leadership that simply wants to run our government.
