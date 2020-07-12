I have known Mike for 40-plus years. From listening to his band at high school dances to skiing at Lost Trail pass, working for the Sheriffs Association and his term as our lieutenant governor. Mike has worked hard and dedicated his working life to the people of Montana.
Mike served as one of the youngest members of the state Legislature. He served in the state Senate and president of the state Senate. He served at the Department of Labor. He was elected secretary of state. And currently serves as our lieutenant governor.
Mike’s experience and knowledge of the issues combined with his passion and love of our state make him the logical and best choice to lead our state.
Mikes demonstrated ability to work with both sides of the aisle has been seen repeatedly throughout his career. Listening and building consensus to solve problems to everyone’s benefit.
Mikes calm and decisive decision making demonstrate his ability to lead the state of Montana.
Mike has earned our trust and our votes to serve as governor of our state.
Please join Diane and I when we vote for Mike Cooney.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.