In these turbulent political times, with our public health at risk, it is more important than ever to elect persons to state office, who have a good record of stable judgement. In the Montana governor's race that person is Mike Cooney. His record of service in the Montana House and Senate, secretary of state, executive assistant to former U.S. Sen. Max Baucus, and as lieutenant governor means he knows the ropes. He will from experience know the best way through the decision-making and action process.
Mike Cooney is a friendly and caring person, but don't mistake that as a sign of weakness, for I have served with him in the Montana Senate and can attest to his effectiveness in getting things done. Just as important, is his orientation toward balancing our common interests. I witnessed how his strength in personality helped to get things accomplished without creating enemies out of his opponents. That style differs in the extreme from Mike's opponent, Greg Gianforte, who by history, puts most everyone on edge.
Get your vote in early for Mike Cooney, our next Montana governor.
