I was shocked when Gianforte selected Kristen Juras as his running mate since she has no experience in state government. Then, I realized they do have opinions in common which are a detriment to Montana. Both want to limit women’s access to reproductive health and our access to public lands. They are campaigning on Gianforte’s $3.6 million that he has lent to the campaign.
Gianforte represents only about a third of Montana voters. All one has to do is look at his donations and actions: against gay people, against scientific evidence, against reproductive freedom, keep women in the kitchen, make the state “right to work” and limit public access.
We need Mike Cooney and Casey Schreiner as our leaders. They have and will continue to work for the betterment of all Montanans. They have both been in state government working for our health and welfare. These are jobs that they have been doing.
In the auditor's race Shane Morigeau needs everyone’s' vote. His opponent, Troy Downing, has scammed both Montana and California and gotten caught doing so. This office is responsible for the prosecution of scams and we should not have a scammer in office.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.