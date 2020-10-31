Knowing Greg Gianforte and Steve Daines from my time as CFO and COO at RightNow Technologies, I’d willingly support them in business, but not for political office. Business involves self-interest, government requires serving others.
I work with entrepreneurs to grow businesses in Montana. I know public lands, public schools, affordable health care and respect for women are critical to attracting great employees. Gianforte and Daines have worked repeatedly against these priorities.
They’ve campaigned against the Affordable Care Act and Medicare expansion. Having been denied insurance twice due to pre-existing conditions (pregnancy and successful breast cancer treatment), I know personally the importance of the ACA.
Daines blows with the wind and takes credit for things he did not accomplish. Gianforte opposes Social Security and promotes private schools. Neither has delivered anything of real value to Montanans while in office or will even meet with people in their own home town. It’s clear they’re incapable of actually serving Montanans.
Mike Cooney and Steve Bullock have balanced budgets, protected our public lands, funded our schools, defended the rights of women and expanded access to healthcare. They will put Montana first. They’re far better qualified to be our governor and senator.
