I agree with Sen. Tester that until those who enabled the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including Sen. Daines and Congressman Rosendale, take responsibility for their words and actions we will not be able to heal the division in our country. This deep division puts us at great risk to our enemies outside our country, but I believe we are at just as much, if not more, risk from our leaders that caused the insurrection.
We all need to continue to speak out and demand accountability.
