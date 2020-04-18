The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) is a bipartisan commitment to protect natural resources and areas within the United States. Congress passed this legislation back in 1964, which gave $900 million to the LWCF every year, without taking a single penny from taxpayer's wallets. Fees on oil and gas drilling provides 100% of the money, and all of that benefits citizens through parks and waterways and wildlife reserves. The problem is that congress hasn't filled the fund in years, and it has only ever been fully funded once in its history.
Now more than ever it is important for us to urge our government representatives to fully fund the LWCF, which everyone can do no matter where they live. We in Montana are lucky to have vast natural regions, but that also means we are responsible for taking care of them. We need the LWCF funded at $900 million per year, every single year, forever. That is the goal. You can write, you can email, or you can call Rep. Gianforte and ask that he support full and permanent funding. If we all show our support for the LWCF today, there will be better parks, rivers, lakes, and wildlife reserves tomorrow.
