The information printed in the two articles about the Stenson Ranch needs more back ground. It is called the Horse Creek Complex Conservation Easement. The Stensons were paid $6.15 million for 15000 acres. About $410 an acre.
Some context for the public: this property is not production land. The majority of the property by the contour map, the hills can only be grazed.
My family recently sold land in the golden triangle, the breadbasket of Montana. It sold for $400/acre for cultivated ground, producing wheat, barley, or oats. The pasture land went for $250/acre. This property was not as rugged as the Stenson ranch, which sits southeast of Makoshika State Park.
The Stensons essentially were overpaid for their property and got to keep it. I wish someone offered us that deal. So a few people can go hunting and fishing on this property. I'm sure they were doing this any way.
The Habitat program should be good stewards of Montana dollars no matter how the money is raised.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.