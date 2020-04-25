The Gallatin Conservation District has essentially granted permission for the Gallatin Gateway glamping project to proceed.
Despite nearly 5,000 signatures on a petition opposing the project.
Despite the developer’s near constant use of the word "probably" in reference to crucial project details such as scour depths, height above the high-water mark, location of the western terminus, and distances from the river.
Despite several passionate public comments from neighbors to the property.
Despite requests for further research from one of the conservation board inspectors.
The conservation board opted not to exercise their jurisdiction over this project, and quite simply, they passed the buck on protecting the Gallatin River. Unanimously.
The board is asking the property owner for a contingency plan, should anything go wrong during construction. Construction mistakes can be fixed, but damage to the Gallatin River cannot.
It is time someone else protected this river for all of us, while we still have it.
If elected to the Montana House of Representatives, I would, on my first day in office, introduce legislation that would prevent any new infrastructure or utility project from going over, under, or into the Gallatin River. If you want a representative who will always put Montana’s public lands and waterways ahead of irresponsible development, I ask for your support in the primary on June 2.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.