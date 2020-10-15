Four years ago Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell refused to hold hearings on then President Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to fill the Supreme Court vacancy occasioned by the death of Justice Scalia.
He claimed that the electorate should have a voice in any selection by their choice of a president on Election Day. As a consequence the vacant seat remained open for over a year.
Now McConnell has done an about face maintaining it's his constitutional duty to act on President Trump's nomination of Amy Barrett to fill Justice Ginberg's seat. Sen. Daines has joined in this hypocrisy by advancing the specious argument that, unlike 2016, we have a sitting president running for re-election. Twice in the last 10 election cycles a sitting president, running for re-election, has lost. This could well happen in 2020.
Article 2 sec 2 of the Constitution empowers the president to appoint Supreme Court Justices with the advice and consent of the Senate. No time limits or constraints, such as an election year, are mentioned. The Constitution in Article 1 sec. 8 further provides for Congress to make laws necessary and proper for the execution of such powers. Sen. McConnell's sleight of hand not only subverts the Constitution it reduces public confidence in our elected officials and hamstrings a co-equal branch of government.
We should urge our congressional representatives to introduce legislation requiring timely hearings and a vote on all future nominations regardless of when during a presidential term the nomination is made.
