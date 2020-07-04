This June, ordinary Montanans did something extraordinary. They learned about and lobbied in a respectful way for a bipartisan climate bill. For some, it was their first time exercising their political muscle.
Volunteers from Bozeman, Hardin, Missoula, Whitefish, Big Timber and Helena held virtual meetings with staff representatives from Sens. Tester and Daines and Congressman Gianforte’s offices.
These Montanans are members of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to helping citizens learn to use the tools of democracy to create political will for climate solutions.
In preparation, 4,685 "CCLers" from around the country attended an online conference on a wide range of topics, including perspectives from key climate champions in Congress from both parties in the opening plenary. Later that week, CCL volunteers held 428 meetings with congressional offices to call for a price on carbon pollution.
These advocates sought support for the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763), which will put a fee on all oil, gas and coal we use in the United States. It will drive down carbon pollution because energy companies and Americans will choose cleaner, cheaper energy options. The money from the fee will be returned directly to people as a monthly rebate. Most American households will end up with more money in their pockets.
Many of us here remain very concerned about climate change, because we understand the underlying connections between our climate, the pandemic, the need for racial equity, and our physical and economic health.
We’re not alone in this sentiment. New polling from Yale and George Mason universities confirms that Americans’ understanding of climate change and concern about it remain at record highs.
We’re ready for Congress to take action, and we’re working to make that happen. You can, too!
Alex Amonette and Casey Cassidy
Bozeman