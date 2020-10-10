When pollsters ask me what my party affiliation is I tell them “American.” When that doesn’t fit their survey form I tell them to just put independent. The point is, I don’t care what party you represent, I just want what is best for my country.
Therefore, when I see our president state that he will not agree to leave office peacefully should he lose the election, I am absolutely shocked that we have two members of Congress, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Giantforte, who are absolutely complicit with a dictator “wannabe” attempting to destroy our democracy.
The peaceful transfer of power has always been a beacon of America which sets us aside from authoritative rule as we see in Putin’s Russia. If Daines and Giantforte can’t recognize the danger this represents to our democracy and are unwilling to even speak out against such atrocious behavior, then voters need to send them both packing.
