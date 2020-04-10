We are currently living through some very difficult times, both medically and financially. I read and hear people downplaying the severity of the COVID-19 virus and comparing it to the flu. It's all a matter of perspective!
If you have a loved one, parent, sibling, child, grandchild or spouse who actually has the virus or has died from it, your perspective will likely be much different than those who have not been personally impacted! For those of us lucky enough to have not been directly affected, it can become easy to diminish this virus as just another flu. That is a very cavalier attitude which lacks empathy for those living with the negative impacts of COVID-19.
As for this being just another flu, when was the last time we heard of a shortage of ventilators, masks, hospital space, beds and primary care providers due to the flu? With the flu, we have vaccinations available to help mitigate or prevent the infection. Many people chose to not be vaccinated and that is their choice, but it leads to a higher number of people being infected and dying from the flu. There is no vaccine yet for COVID-19.
If you are truly not concerned about COVID-19, then you might consider volunteering to help at one of the many “hot spots” around the country, as they are in dire need of additional health care workers!
If you want to understand an issue or problem, make it personal. Imagine that you are the one going through the misery and pain! If we are capable of wearing another person’s hat, it can lead to much greater understanding, appreciation and respect for those fighting the battle!
A huge thank you to those who have stepped up in our community to help others.
