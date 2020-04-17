The outbreak of COVID-19 cases related to a job site in Big Sky seems, at first glance, to be an unfortunate aberration. Yet the incident is indicative of the triumph of greed over humanity in our country and the deep inequalities afflicting southwestern Montana.
Allowing construction to be deemed an “essential industry” is undoubtedly meant to protect jobs that, in many cases, may be feasible at a “social distance.” In what world, however, is the construction of a $400 million dollar resort essential? And what does it say about us that the money spent on this “essential” resort could cover food and rent for many thousands of Montanans barreling toward economic disaster?
These are hard questions for a place that depends so heavily on spending by tourists, second-homeowners and outside money. Many of us bear some responsibility for these circumstances, even if by simply believing meritocratic myths, acquiescing to our corrupt political system, or worshipping at the altar of outdoor hedonism. Yet ask the questions we must, for our community’s core values are clearly out of balance.
