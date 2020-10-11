As a resident interested in the Bozeman Community Plan, I find concern over wetlands missing in the plan. Buildings like the new restaurant at the corner of 19th and Baxter Lane were essentially built over filled in wetlands, almost a pond.
Water management and protection should be the most important consideration in future planning for Bozeman and Montana especially with the increasing yearly temperatures. Fires are creeping east.
