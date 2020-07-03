At their meeting on May 13 I asked the local board of health to implement a mask-in-public order for grocery stores and pharmacies. Key businesses which are essentially non-optional. I considered this a good, measured approach in preparation for the scheduled June 1 partial reopening.
What was appropriate then is now inadequate. If we want the economy to work, we need a healthy work force and confident customers. At this point we should implement a mask-in-public rule for business (customers and employees) and for spaces where social distancing isn’t always possible. However, we should exclude bars and restaurants, two places where the core activities make masks impractical and where the choice to go is totally optional. This leaves the responsibility to the bar and restaurant owners to require masks (or not) and to follow regulations on capacity and operation. If contact tracing points to a particular establishment, the results can mean employees and customers will have to be tested or be quarantined, and the business may be shut down for disinfecting. If you’re bad at running a safe bar or restaurant, you won’t make it.
Getting you car serviced, going to the hardware store, or getting more printer paper shouldn’t be a sketchy endeavor. When MSU starts in the fall we will essentially have a harbor full of cruise ships docked on our doorstep. Whatever MSU decides to do, be assured, on campus compliance will probably be lax. It’s been shown over and over: The sooner we act the less draconian and more effective our measures will be. As a community, if we don’t act now, we will surely end up shut down again.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.