There are wrong ways to think about and/or act regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. One wrong way is to panic, make decisions from anxiety, caring only about yourself and purchasing or hoarding excessive resources. The other way is to stick your head in the sand and hope it all goes away, taking no action at all.
Another way is to think of this only in terms of individual risk, discounting the fact that though you may not get that sick, you are still a carrier and can transmit it to someone else. Instead we should be deliberate and vigilant with our thoughts and actions. The risk is systemic. There is no reason to think measures taken now won’t reduce our community’s risk.
If an outbreak occurs in the Gallatin Valley, some of those with the highest risk are our friends, our neighbors, our teachers and our mentors. We cannot allow them to incur this risk through our collective negligence and failure to act preventively. We should be canceling events like the NCUR conference at MSU later this month, bringing people from all over the nation into enclosed buildings on campus. We should be restricting flights from outbreak regions into Gallatin Valley, nearly all flights into Yellowstone International Airport are from these areas.
Individuals should prepare to self-quarantine. Schools, churches, and any other large public gatherings must prepare to close, likely for some duration. Economic and public health incentives are not aligned, so these decisions will come with great difficulty, but they must be made and soon. You get one chance to be proactive, after that you are reactive. Once the COVID-19 does get here that is just the beginning. We can and must act now together as a community. We have the means we just need the will to act decisively.