Our community lost one of its greatest assets on Feb. 20. Allan Lien was a model citizen, who had lived and ranched in Gallatin County since about 1962. He devoted a large part of his life to the preservation of agricultural traditions and teaching children and adults about the culture of agriculture. He has been the president of the West Gallatin Canal, vice president of the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators, and a member of the Gallatin County Fair Board.
He was also invaluable to city of Bozeman government. When the city first began its consideration of an Integrated Water Resources Plan, Al was there contributing and advising in his own unique way. When Carson needed help on a city-county problem, he could rely on Al for frank and thoughtful counsel.
Al also memorably participated in two of Mountain Time Arts’ public art projects. His voice was heard in “FLOW,” eloquently explaining water movement across the valley. His deep, booming voice describing how water rights are contested was lip synced by an actress in “GABRIEL CANAL.” We laughed out loud when he went up to the actress after the scene and entoned, “Well, you’re prettier than I am, that’s for sure.”
In 2017, as mayor, Carson was proud to award Allan Lien with the key to the city of Bozeman for his knowledge-sharing, patience and devotion to the larger community, urban and rural. He will be missed.