What is going on at Bozeman City Hall? Huge crowds protested against the police, and the city commission's response was only to commit to a "study" on the issue?
I didn't see a single protest sign at the marches asking for a study. The signs I saw demanded Bozeman "defund the police" and warned "no justice, no peace" -- a message loudly chanted again and again.
By refusing to reform, isn't Bozeman sending the message that the protesters have to dramatically escalate tactics before city hall starts listening?
Why won't they take easy steps, like selling the BearCat armored vehicle? Why won't they address the fact that the Bozeman Police Department is obscenely bloated and a ridiculous waste of taxpayer dollars? Why won't they paint Main Street with "Black Live Matter?" Why won't they reform?
The answer is because they refuse to listen. The only rational conclusion is that city hall is as corrupt and broken as the Bozeman Police Department and Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
Bozeman deserves better than fascist elected officials defending law enforcement fascism. The question is what it is going to take to get out of this crisis of government. One thing is clear, huge crowds of peaceful protesters are apparently not enough.
