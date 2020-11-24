Thank you Gallatin County commissioners for declining the city’s recent mediation "offer" that required the county to move the "convenient site" to land the city would provide.
Their offer has nothing to do with the Oak-Ferguson construction issue, and it also involves a government entity that is not part of the dispute, Logan Landfill. The landfill is a solid waste district that receives zero tax dollars for its operations. It relies solely on user tipping fees.
When the city closed its landfill on Story Mill Road, the city joined the countywide solid waste district. In 2008, as a courtesy to Bozeman’s landfill users, the district converted part of the Bozeman landfill area to a "convenient site," saving Bozeman citizens the drive to Logan.
The district was surprised to discover that for the last five years of the city’s landfill operation, the scales were broken. So the district had to purchase new scales for the future operation. The district also discovered the scale house was in poor shape. After constructing a new administration building (Logan landfill), the district installed its ex-admin building to the Bozeman site for the scale house. To save transport trips, the district spent even more money on a stationary compactor.
Since 2008, the district has subsidized the Bozeman Convenient Site more than $750,000. I am surprised that their offer was even approved by the legal staff of city. The solid waste district is a separate legal entity - an "enterprise fund."
Gallatin County cannot use the district’s money, unless the county actually borrows it. That is the way Montana law works. To suggest that the district should be "saddled" with the responsibility to construct an expensive "transfer station" is likely illegal (as it would use district money, not county). The county commissioners made the right decision.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.