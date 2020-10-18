With all our might, we try to grasp what is happening inside and outside and beyond ourselves. We set concepts, images, and symbols in motion to explore and explain a territory we call human existence—a dubious nether land composed of instinct, emotion, imagination and (occasionally) reflection.
People, dreams, events, and maybe all of human history, seem preordained to follow a path both inexplicable and indifferent to our desire for meaning and happiness. In these times, we confront political leadership that eats its own young.
We confront here and abroad a growing human destructiveness that feels unstoppable, possessing a momentum that comes from a source we do not know and cannot describe. We confront vivid testimony of our mysteriousness to ourselves.
In times past, anarchic moments like ours have given rise to inspired leaders, priest-like in their demeanor, otherworldly in their self-control, and boundless in their compassion. Inspired activists of the past galvanized others into taking righteous action and helped rescue the situation from worse outcomes. Or, perhaps, like the Taoists might say, leaders and activists of the past represented the resurgence of yin energy as yang energy receded, with things moving toward restoration of balance as though in due course, following a pre-established order in things.
We don’t know what’s going to happen. Perhaps America has moved beyond the reach of charismatic saviors. There is a bumper sticker deserving of wide application, a wide, saving application, you might say: “Don’t do something; just sit there.”
